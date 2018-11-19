Clear

Small Business Saturday: Doing big things at a young age

At the age of 10, Ella is producing and selling ornaments, earrings, crayons, Christmas cards, and much more.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a message to shop local.

This Saturday is 'Small Business Saturday.'

It is a national push to support local communities by shopping small.

Small...but mighty, kind of like Ella Tapy.

Ella owns 'Ella Bella Creates.'

At the age of 10, she's producing and selling ornaments, earrings, crayons, Christmas cards, and much more.

Ella says she just loves the freedom to be creative.

"So they are usually like, 'did you make all of this?' They're really surprised and some of them come back for more every year, so that's really fun to see if they come back," Ella said.

You can find Ella Bella Creates alongside Charm School and Mille and Maude on Erie Canal Road.

