TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a message to shop local.
This Saturday is 'Small Business Saturday.'
It is a national push to support local communities by shopping small.
Small...but mighty, kind of like Ella Tapy.
Ella owns 'Ella Bella Creates.'
At the age of 10, she's producing and selling ornaments, earrings, crayons, Christmas cards, and much more.
Ella says she just loves the freedom to be creative.
"So they are usually like, 'did you make all of this?' They're really surprised and some of them come back for more every year, so that's really fun to see if they come back," Ella said.
You can find Ella Bella Creates alongside Charm School and Mille and Maude on Erie Canal Road.
Related Content
- Small Business Saturday: Doing big things at a young age
- New and old local shops participate in small business Saturday
- NFIB offers tips for 'Small Business Saturday' success
- Teaching kindness to kids at a young age
- Small local businesses going digital for cyber Monday
- US startup sees a big future in small rockets
- Small business week brings attention to business owners in Terre Haute
- Help comes in small form
- Small plane crashes near southern Indiana business; 2 Georgia residents taken to hospital
- Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field