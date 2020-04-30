Clear
Slowed COVID-19 spread leaves 1,000s of makeshift beds empty

Illinois has spent tens of millions of dollars building makeshift field hospitals to prepare for an anticipated flood of coronavirus cases, but so far has not had to use the thousands of extra beds. That was exactly the plan.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has spent tens of millions of dollars building makeshift field hospitals to prepare for an anticipated flood of coronavirus cases, but so far has not had to use the thousands of extra beds. That was exactly the plan.

The state government says prevention strategies such as social distancing and a statewide stay-at-home order have worked so well that a small city of beds proposed for McCormick Place in Chicago — the nation’s largest convention center — has been dramatically reduced. Beds hastily installed at three closed hospitals in suburban Chicago remain on standby, while renovation of a former hospital in Springfield has yet to begin.

“We’ve talked a lot about standing down,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week. “I don’t want to speak too soon because all of these identified alternate care facilities need to be in a state of some kind of readiness in the event that there’s a surge, either because, God forbid, we reopen too fast or because there’s a surge that people expect in the fall.”

It’s a bright spot in the monthslong pandemic.

The virus has devastated Illinois, where 50,355 people have tested positive and 2,215 have died. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

Five weeks ago, Pritzker laid out a grim worst-case scenario: If virus-containment failed, the state would need 38,000 more hospital beds, including 9,000 equipped for intensive care.

That prompted a scramble for space. On April 3, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rechristened McCormick Place as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, praising the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for around-the-clock work to ready the first 500 beds.

But the goal was always to keep it empty. If the beds are never used, “then we will have done our job,” the governor said.

So far, existing hospital bed space has largely sufficed. As of last week, just 12 patients had been treated at McCormick Place, and six of those were released.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The state also secured four closed hospitals to serve as care facilities in case extra bed space was needed, and the first three of those are ready to accept patients. The former Advocate Sherman Hospital in the southwestern Chicago suburb of Elgin has 283 beds; the former MetroSouth Medical Center in the south Cook County city of Blue Island has 585 beds; and the shuttered Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, just northwest of Chicago, has 435 beds.

No work has yet been done on a much smaller ex-hospital, Vibra in Springfield, where there are far fewer cases of COVID-19.

Pritzker, a Democrat, has said he doesn’t yet know how much it cost to transform McCormick Place or the four shuttered hospitals. Crain’s Chicago Business, citing a Chicago budget document, reported that the city would spend $64 million on the McCormick Place build-out. It said city officials hope for federal reimbursement.

The costs include $8 million for 254 health care workers recruited to staff the first 500 beds. The eight-week contract with Favorite Healthcare Staffing provides everything the nurses and other staffers need, including insurance, lodging, meals and travel. Officials noted that the state has the right to use the health care workers at other sites if necessary.

___

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17182

Reported Deaths: 964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5295305
Lake178681
Cass11253
Hamilton74660
Hendricks65833
St. Joseph62017
Johnson56362
Allen52843
Madison40948
Clark28813
Elkhart2817
Bartholomew24112
Porter2326
Hancock2139
LaPorte2095
Decatur19927
Shelby19412
Boone18620
Floyd17416
Howard1695
Delaware15613
Morgan1404
Vanderburgh1311
Jackson1281
Harrison1277
Monroe1228
Grant1209
Dearborn1036
Tippecanoe1022
Miami1000
Franklin967
Lawrence9413
Ripley925
Warrick8814
Jennings742
Noble6811
Orange649
Putnam634
Vigo626
Greene556
Daviess4711
Newton465
Jasper451
White430
Washington410
Scott412
Montgomery400
Wabash381
Henry371
Wayne363
Clinton361
Kosciusko331
Rush311
Fayette284
Marshall281
Jefferson260
Fulton260
LaGrange242
Pulaski230
Owen221
Steuben221
Carroll211
Dubois210
Knox200
Clay191
Crawford180
DeKalb181
Tipton181
Sullivan160
Starke161
Whitley161
Randolph152
Brown151
Switzerland150
Jay140
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 50358

Reported Deaths: 2215
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook348801516
Lake3382128
DuPage2870142
Will2369148
Kane141245
McHenry58833
St. Clair44229
Winnebago39210
Rock Island3699
Unassigned3540
Kankakee32625
Madison32419
Kendall2557
Sangamon1699
Randolph1381
Champaign1206
Ogle1111
Macon10511
Clinton1011
McLean943
DeKalb901
Boone899
Peoria852
Jackson827
Jefferson8111
Whiteside765
Monroe6910
Warren560
LaSalle491
Jasper444
Knox410
Tazewell403
Adams400
Henry390
Grundy320
Macoupin300
Christian304
Marion290
Cass290
Stephenson290
Williamson290
Iroquois250
Montgomery251
Lee230
Coles221
Morgan221
Livingston201
Perry180
Pulaski170
Fayette162
Vermilion161
Douglas140
McDonough130
Woodford121
Jo Daviess120
Jersey121
Bureau110
Mason110
Union110
Ford101
Shelby101
Crawford100
Washington100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Menard70
Effingham61
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Hancock50
Marshall40
Massac40
Henderson40
Johnson40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Greene30
Richland30
De Witt30
Clay20
Hamilton20
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Hardin10
Wabash10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Scattered light Showers otherwise mostly cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

