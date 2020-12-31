Slow speed chase leads to arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in custody tonight after leading sheriff's deputies on what they're calling a low speed chase.

It happened in Sullivan County just before 9 p.m. Thursday night. The Sullivan County sheriff, Clark Cottom said one of his deputies saw a vehicle going 30 miles per hour on U.S. 41.

Eventually the vehicle stopped and the driver ran into a wooded area. A Sullivan deputy and city police officer chased and caught up with the suspect. There was a brief altercation.

All three had minor bumps and bruises from the chase and were checked out at a local hospital. Eventually the driver was taken into custody. He had prior warrants on his record.

Meanwhile Cottom says another woman was in the vehicle, she's being investigated for drug possession. Deputies are not releasing names at this time.