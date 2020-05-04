TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has a warning for drivers: officers are on the look-out for speeders.
The department says people have been calling in and complaining about speeding on city streets.
With the stay at home order lifted, officials say there will be more traffic on the roads.
The Terre Haute Police Department has resumed normal traffic enforcement.
Good morning. We have received many complaints of speeding throughout the City of Terre Haute. Please be aware that...
Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Monday, May 4, 2020
Related Content
- Slow Down: With stay at home order lifted - THPD to resume normal traffic enforcement
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- During the first day of Indiana's stay at home order...traffic seemed about the same as normal
- Jasonville Boil Order Lifted
- Seelyville boil order lifted
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Fayette Township Boil Order lifted
- Boil order in Seelyville lifted
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
Scroll for more content...