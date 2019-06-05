Clear
Slide causes road closure on State Road 54

Problems with a stretch of State Road 54 will take months to repair.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a quiet Wednesday afternoon in Ridgeport Indiana. Kerry Glaser says that wasn't quite the case for the last few days.

Glaser says, "Lets just put it this way, dad didn't get much sleep last night. These people were barreling through these barricades."

The Indiana Department of Transportation quickly closed off a thirteen mile stretch of SR 54 Tuesday. This is due to what officials call a slide. A slide is essentially when the ground begins to move under the roadway.

Jason Tiller with INDOT says, "In that situation we monitor it. If it's not affecting the pavement, if it's not affecting the roadway, it not an emergency."

INDOT previously had been aware of the area and was planning on getting the project going. However that all changed earlier this week.

Tiller says, "We noticed that there was a hole that opened up that was reported to us. Our technical services team, which is where a lot of our engineering staff and a lot of our design staff work, they took a look at it and recommended a fix for our maintenance crews."

Crews were able to fix the hole but not the larger issue. For this reason, INDOT has gone ahead and closed the roadway until it can be fixed.

Tiller explains, "It's just a simple safety precaution to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to make sure everyone is safe on our roadways."

Glaser says he hopes people pay attention to the road signs and stay safe.

Glaser says, "I think that they got, like I said, as much time as they could possibly get out of it. And they made the right decision by closing it down now."

