Slicks roads possible New Year's morning

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - We are closing 2020 with an active system that will move through the Wabash Valley. Storm Team 10's David Siple breaks down your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast below.

Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows precipitation moving from south to north after 3:00 AM Friday morning. Since temperatures have been below freezing all Thursday and will be below freezing overnight, we could have areas of freezing rain which could stick to surface like roads.

By 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM Eastern, temperatures will slowly warm up above freezing which will cause the precipitation to change over to all rain and all of the ice should begin to melt.

Forecasted ice accumulations may get up to a tenth of an inch to possibly two tenths of an inch. Yes, a very small amount but any ice accumulation on roads will make them very slick.

The National Weather Service in both Indianapolis, IN and in Lincoln, IL have given way to a Winter Weather Advisory for many counties. Even if you are in a county that is not highlighted in blue, there could still be some slick spots early Friday morning.

Forecasted rainfall until Sunday evening has upwards to an inch of rain occurring in many portions of the Wabash Valley.

Here is your New Year's Eve evening and overnight outlook.

Here is your New Year's Day outlook.

As always, be sure to stay informed with Storm Team 10. Drive slow and cautiously overnight tonight and Friday morning.

Happy New Year from Storm Team 10!