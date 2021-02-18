Sleigh Ride with Lightning

Meet Lightning, a Belgian horse who is 20 yrs old and resides in northern Vigo County.
He is very kind and gentle weighs around one ton.
He used to be a good jumper (which is rare for a draft horse).
He won the Belgian National English Riding championship in 2010.
He loves small animals and his jingle bells.
He can also operate zippers with his lips!
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 8:04 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 9:27 PM
