'Sleepovers, pool parties, graduation parties,' Vigo County Health Department reports the highest single-week COVID-19 case increase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says the county added 79 new cases of COVID-19 last week.

That marks the highest single-week increase to date.

Vigo County now has 370 confirmed cases of the virus. Since the pandemic started, nine people have died with COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials blame "sleepovers, pool parties, graduation parties, and gatherings with no social distancing or mask-wearing."

The Indiana State Department of Health reports just over 9,200 people have been tested in the county.

Statewide, Indiana has 62,907 confirmed cases with 2,709 deaths. The state website reports just over 46 percent of ICU beds are available.