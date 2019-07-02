Sleeping group escape Greene County camper fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were called to an early Tuesday morning camper fire in Greene County.
It started around 4:30 near I-69 and State Road 445.
Everyone was asleep inside the camper when the fire started.
Luckily, everyone escaped without injuries.
Officials believe the fire started near the engine compartment.
