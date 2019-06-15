Sleep in Heavenly Peace create a place to rest for children

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)-- People across the country, including right here at home are ensuring children get a good nights' rest while raising awareness of a big problem.

The organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace wants to spread awareness about the children not having beds to sleep on.

On Saturday, they dedicated the day to Bunks Across America.

Many kids don't have the luxury of hopping into a bed at night.

Chapter president of Terre Haute Jordan Lamb says many don't know how lucky they are to have a bed.

"There are kids in our neighborhood, in our town that are sleeping on a pile of clothes or just sleeping on the floor," said Lamb.

There were around 100 volunteers that dedicated 2-3 hours to build the beds.

Bryan Horsman said building the beds will give kids a better chance at life.

His favorite part is seeing the kids faces when they deliver the beds to them.

"The kids get involved and help, they get to build their beds for the very first time in their life and it's something priceless to see," said Horsman.

Lamb says he wants kids to have the opportunity to achieve greatness.

He believes that starts with a good nights' sleep.

"Our motto is no kids sleep on the floor in our community. And that's becoming no kids sleep on the floor in our country," said Lamb.

If you would like to find out if you or someone you may know qualifies for a bed, click here for the link.