Sledding Safety Tips

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- With the recent snowfall, many are heading out to enjoy it.

Whether it's building a snowman or sledding down a hill, experts say it's important safety comes first.

Rebecca McAdams, a senior research associate at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, has done multi-year research studies on sledding safety. She explained that the most common sledding accidents they see among children involve head injuries.

"Proportionally, their heads are larger to their bodies than adults so it might be harder for them if they're falling off the sled, if they hit something, to not be able to control themselves or to stop that fall as easily... And they're just physically not mature enough to maybe put their hands out and stop the fall like adults can," explained McAdams.

When sledding, she suggests everyone wear a helmet and be in an open area free of obstacles. It's also important that you have a sled that you can steer.

McAdams stressed that they want people to enjoy the snow and sled,

but also make sure you stay safe.