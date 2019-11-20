Clear

‘Slave for sale’ Craigslist post leads to hate crime charges for Illinois teen

A suburban Chicago 14-year-old faces hate crime and other charges for allegedly posting on Craigslist a picture of an African American classmate with the caption, “Slave for sale.”

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago 14-year-old faces hate crime and other charges for allegedly posting on Craigslist a picture of an African American classmate with the caption, “Slave for sale.”

The white Naperville Central High School freshman appeared Wednesday in DuPage County juvenile court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas said the youth took the photo last week while the two sat at the same lunch table.

Defense attorney Harry Sith said Central’s principal is “getting the two friends together” and coordinating an apology. Authorities say the youth is serving an in-school suspension.

The ad follows an Oct. 26 incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Naperville in which some black customers said they were asked by restaurant employees to change tables because of a regular customer’s request.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Country Christmas Bridgeton Indiana

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Image

Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Northview

Image

West Vigo

Image

Paris Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook