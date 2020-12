BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the six-year anniversary of the disappearance of a young woman in Greene County.

Police are still investigating what happened to Marina Boelter. She was last seen on New Year's Even in 2014 around 6 pm in Bloomfield.

Boelter was getting off work at IGA. She was 18-years-old at the time.

If you have any information or tips on what happened, call Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.