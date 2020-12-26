Six-year-old Elf Jingles makes spreading holiday cheer his mission

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - 2020 was a hard year for a lot of people across the country, but also right here in the Wabash valley.

That's why, one of Santa's little helpers was on a mission to spread some holiday cheer.

His name is Nash and he's a six-year-old boy from Brazil.

He leaves goodies like cookies and other types of treats at the doorstep of his neighbor's homes.

With COVID-19 still out and about, Nash is protecting everyone while playing a series of ding dong ditch to spread Christmas cheer.

"You run-up to a door set it down knock on door run back to the car or your bike and then just move on."

Elf Jingles says he was following the directions of his own elf on a shelf and his mom.

"Cause my Elf Chippey he told me to go spread Christmas cheer and my mom thought of doing ding dong ditch."

He tries to run fast back to the car before anyone spots him dropping goodies off.

"Like I have butterflies when I get back to the car."

Elf jingles went around Brazil to deliver treats to those in the community.

He even stopped by the Brazil City Fire Department and the Police Department.

I'm sure you know by now Christmas is his favorite holiday.

"Because I like people getting presents. I hope people are good so they can get presents."

Elf jingles had one last thing to say.

"Merry Christmas to all and all a good night."

Elf jingles says he will continue to bring holiday cheer to his neighbors in Brazil.

He hopes to continue spreading joy for years to come.