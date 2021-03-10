Six-state trooper project begins Thursday

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting tomorrow the Indiana State Police will join forces with five other state police agencies.

The effort is known as the six-state trooper project.

Drivers will see an increased number of state troopers on the highways of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, this project is aimed at creating a larger net to catch criminals who use our highways.

If you see high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving or suspect criminal activity, please call 911.

We are encouraged to be aware of the need to move over or slow down to give troopers room to work safely.