Six charged in death of Indiana girl, 3, who ingested fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A mother, two grandparents and three other people have been charged following the death of a 3-year-old southwestern Indiana girl who ingested fentanyl.

Arcinial Watt, Jazmynn Brown and Allison Smithler appeared Tuesday in court on murder, drug dealing and neglect of a child resulting in death charges, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The girl’s 20-year-old mother, Makaylee Opperman, and the girl’s grandparents, Brandon and Amber Opperman, also were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The Associated Press was unable Wednesday to determine if any of those charged have attorneys.

Emergency responders found Kamari Opperman dead Oct. 27 in an Evansville home where police discovered thousands of fentanyl pills. Two other children, ages 2 and 4, were hospitalized with apparent opioid overdoses, authorities said.

Kamari’s grandmother told police that the children “got hold” of a bag containing fentanyl pills the night before, the newspaper reported last week.

No one took Kamari to the hospital, and the other children who showed signs of overdosing didn’t get medical treatment until first responders rushed them to a hospital. They were in stable condition last week. Police believe another child, an infant, was also exposed to fentanyl.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said detectives found more than 5,600 fentanyl pills inside the home in the city, located about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.