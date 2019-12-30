Six Vigo County recovery programs receive money thanks to a grant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Six addiction and recovery programs have been chosen to get money from the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
$25,000 was appropriated from a grant to be given to addiction services in the county.
The prosecutor's office chose The Avenues, Club Soda, Next Step, Odyssey House, Teen Challenge, and Truman House.
Each organization will receive part of the $25,000 grant.
