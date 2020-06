TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Site work will begin next month on the new VA Clinic that will be built in Terre Haute.

Veteran Health Indiana and the project developers are in the final stages of the building design.

Once site-work begins, construction will take about 13-months to complete.

The installation of furniture and equipment will follow.

The VA hopes to see its first patients in the new facility in November of 2021.