Clear

Sisters of Providence speaking out against police brutality and racism.

The Sisters released a statement of how they're supporting the black community and movement behind the death of George Floyd and others.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 5:14 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, (WTHI)- Here at home the Sisters of Providence is supporting justice and the end of violence on black Americans.

This comes after numerous protests after the death of George Floyd. The Sisters of Providence recently issued a statement voicing their support.

Sister Barbara Battista told News 10 enough is enough. The Sisters of Providence have a long history standing up to what they see as injustices.

LINK | '...THIS IS UNJUST, WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS.' VIGO COUNTY NUN ARRESTED DURING WASHINGTON, D.C. BORDER PROTEST

They often march against the death penalty, immigration issues, and inequalities across the globe. Now, they're speaking out against police brutality and racism.

Battista told News 10 the United States has ignored the cries of pain for too long.

She was at the protest in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Battista said the protest and rioting are a direct result of the oppression and treatment felt over hundreds of years.

That's why she wanted to speak out Wednesday and take a stand for her beliefs.

"Black communities have been choking on the smoke from the flames that have been getting closer and closer to them for years now. We the rest of us need to wake up to the fact that violence has been a part of the lives of some so many people of this country for so long," said Battista. 

Battista said if you would like to get involved and let your voice be heard there's another opportunity to do so.

This Saturday there will be a gathering from 1 pm to 3 pm. 

They'll start at the Vigo County Courthouse and march to Fairbanks Park.

See their full statement below. 

---

"Sisters of Providence Support Seeking Justice and Denounce the Violence Inflicted on Black Americans since the Birth of This Nation

The Sisters of Providence leadership team and the Providence Community strongly condemn the heinous violence against and ultimate murder of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. We mourn with the Floyd family as yet again another unarmed black man’s life is snuffed out by individuals sworn to serve and protect all persons. Therein lies the problem. Do we really mean all persons? Are we ready to examine the structural roots of racism in our nation?

We believe the tone and intensity of public gatherings across this country are an urgent plea for genuine effective work to eradicate both individual and structural racism. The nonviolent protests, rallies, prayer vigils, and clean-up crews all share a desire for healing across racial divides. We join persons across the nation gathering in streets and public places to say, “End White Silence” and “Black Lives Matter.” Moreover, we are saddened by the violence in our streets these past few days. At the same time we recognize the depth and breadth of violence inflicted upon Black communities since before we were an independent nation. The violence of racism can and must stop. And the violence in the streets can and must stop. The voices that decry the racist attitudes and actions must be heard and heeded. We are all made in the image and likeness of God. We know this to be true and commit to work towards ending the individual and structural racism that has provoked the violence.

As a predominantly white community of Roman Catholic women religious, we know we have work to do. We commit to further exploring our White privilege and understanding the intersectional nature of racism across the systems of power in our society. Fr. Bryan Massingale has described racism as a soul sickness. We declare ourselves sick as a nation. We are beginning to see White privilege as a source of that sickness. We urge community leaders to come together with clear intention and readiness to work towards eradicating racism in our society.

The path ahead will require all our efforts. All of us will, at times, be uncomfortable. And we know as people of faith that our God wants us to succeed. We are all created in the image and likeness of God. Indeed, all God has created is holy. Let us move forward together and let the light shine into the darkness we are now experiencing, “trusting in that Providence that so far has never failed us.” *

Dawn Tomaszewski,SP, Lisa Stallings,SP, Mary Beth Klingel, SP,
Jeanne Hagelskamp, SP, Jenny Howard, SP

Leadership Team of the Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana
*Words of our foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 35237

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9978592
Lake3689200
Allen171170
Cass15927
Elkhart138428
St. Joseph130934
Hendricks117773
Hamilton117093
Johnson1117110
Madison59461
Porter54729
Bartholomew52138
Clark51941
LaPorte43424
Howard42934
Tippecanoe4184
Jackson3942
Delaware38540
Shelby37522
Hancock34528
Floyd31940
Boone31635
Vanderburgh2842
Morgan28124
Montgomery24416
Noble23821
Clinton2381
White2389
Decatur22531
Grant21923
Dubois2023
Harrison19622
Henry18412
Vigo1718
Dearborn16921
Monroe16912
Greene16925
Warrick16628
Lawrence16524
Kosciusko1561
Miami1411
Putnam1377
Jennings1314
Orange13022
Marshall1282
Scott1213
Franklin1108
Ripley1086
Daviess9416
LaGrange932
Carroll933
Wayne855
Steuben852
Wabash792
Newton7810
Fayette787
Jasper681
Jay530
Washington511
Clay512
Fulton491
Rush483
Randolph483
Pulaski470
Jefferson461
Whitley433
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen341
Perry330
Brown331
Benton320
Wells320
Knox290
Huntington282
Blackford272
Tipton251
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams201
Gibson172
Parke170
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin120
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0175

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 122848

Reported Deaths: 5525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook796733726
Lake8450307
DuPage7818380
Kane6467186
Will5649280
Winnebago231356
McHenry160673
St. Clair117286
Kankakee93050
Kendall81919
Rock Island68324
Champaign6527
Madison59560
Boone47617
DeKalb4225
Sangamon35029
Jackson28910
Randolph2704
Peoria2629
McLean22113
Ogle2143
Stephenson2112
Macon19419
Clinton18817
Union15711
LaSalle15414
Unassigned1470
Whiteside14213
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Warren1170
Out of IL1151
Grundy1012
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Monroe9612
McDonough9113
Lee821
Cass740
Tazewell745
Henry690
Williamson682
Pulaski550
Marion500
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Perry410
Montgomery401
Vermilion401
Morgan381
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock171
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Crawford120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Clark110
Logan110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny and Hot! Evening Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Rural Health Association welcomes new CEO

Image

AIS Gauging to expand and move to the Vigo County Industrial Park

Image

Marshall pool to stay closed for 2020

Image

Good Samaritan eases COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Image

Providence Place in West Terre Haute receives part of $13 million Affordable Housing Grant from Stat

Image

What's next after Vincennes protests

Image

Arrested Terre Haute protesters appear for court date, but the doors were locked

Image

Camp Rave is back in session for the summer

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Baesler's to place fliers about identifying child abuse and neglect in grocery bags

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak