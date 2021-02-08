Sisters of Providence speak out in support of the Paris Climate Agreement

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Climate change is a priority for president Joe Biden.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a sticking point for one group in the Wabash valley.

This agreement is aimed at limiting global warming among many other things.

Back when Biden was still a presidential candidate, the Sisters of Providence wrote him a letter.

Sister Barbara Battista says the agreement is also about climate justice.

"Advocating for climate justice is important to us to the sisters of providence because it's so integral to the survival and thriving of the human community. I mean without a planet to live on we would not get very far," Sister Battista.

She listed off some of the things she wants to see done.

"We want actual progress we want all persons brought to the table. Representatives from all communities from those in power from those not in power from regular consumers. Everyone should be represented at the table where decisions are made," says Battista.

An agricultural economics professor at Purdue University says this is a good thing for the state of Indiana.

"For Indiana, some of the studies are showing that the number of heat spells could double by 2050," says Dr. Dominique van der Mensbrugghe.

The full letter is on the sisters of providence website.