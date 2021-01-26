Sisters of Providence reports outbreak of COVID-19

SAINT-MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak.
Currently, all the sisters and other residents who have tested positive are in isolation.
The outbreak is among those who live in the long-term care unit of their healthcare center.
A statement online did not include a specific number of patients affected.
The organization says those affected are being monitored on a consistent basis.
Since the start of the pandemic, the congregation has had a task force in place.
Recently all the sisters living in the healthcare facilities received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The second shot is scheduled for next week