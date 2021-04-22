Sisters of Providence release statement following Derek Chauvin verdict

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are speaking out about the verdict of former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of all charges in connection to the death of George Floyd.

The Sisters of Providence released the following statement after the verdict.

"As we learned of the triple guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer now convicted for the murder of George Floyd, we sensed a bit of light shining in the darkness that is systemic racism in this great nation.

We are grateful to the family of George Floyd for pressing on in their quest for a true justice. The Providence Community stands with all those who see these verdicts as a sign that police accountability is possible.

Even as we can now breathe a bit easier knowing that one police officer has been held accountable for the murder of one Black man, we, like so many others, recognize that excessive use of force and the killing of Black and Brown bodies continues seemingly unabated. We know that justice has not yet been achieved. And yet, we believe that true racial justice is possible.

One way to honor George Floyd's life is to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (HR 1280). We urge all Americans to contact your U.S. Senators and ask them to support the passage of this most important legislation.

Our faith calls us to honor and respect all persons. We profess that Black Lives Matter. We know that all life is equally sacred. We commit ourselves to continue the work of dismantling systemic racism. We pray the Litany of Non-Violence prayer as a daily reminder of this commitment. Join us. Everyone deserves to breathe freely."