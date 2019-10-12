WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods showed their support for immigrant families through reflection, prayer and call to action.
The sisters want to draw attention to what's happening at the border, and said it's important everyone comes together to create change.
"Don't give up hope. Call your congress person's, write your letters to the editor. It does matter. It makes a difference," said Sister Barbra Battista.
The sisters have been vocal about the circumstances migrant families are facing, and they said they hope more people take a stand.
Related Content
- Sisters of Providence host prayer circle to support immigrant families
- Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist
- Sisters of Providence host annual Easter brunch
- Sisters of Providence hosts Mother's Day brunch
- Illinois governor signs order supporting immigrant families
- Sisters of Providence hold Winter Solstice celebration
- Youth group organizes prayer circle to grieve teens killed in accident
- Volunteer program helps both teens and the Sisters of Providence
- Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works
- Sisters of Providence release statement condemning federal executions