Sisters of Providence host prayer circle to support immigrant families

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods showed their support for immigrant families through reflection, prayer and call to action.

The sisters want to draw attention to what's happening at the border, and said it's important everyone comes together to create change.

"Don't give up hope. Call your congress person's, write your letters to the editor. It does matter. It makes a difference," said Sister Barbra Battista.

The sisters have been vocal about the circumstances migrant families are facing, and they said they hope more people take a stand.