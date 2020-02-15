Sisters of Providence host 'Winter Used Book Sale'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to curl up on the couch and read a good book, we've got an opportunity you should know about.

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is hosting a "Winter Used Book Sale" and it continues Sunday.

This isn't your typical book sale.

All books are donated throughout the year by people in the community.

The books themselves are not priced, instead you pay with a free will donation.

With a variety of books, there's something out there for everyone.

"From dictionaries and bibles, to romances, to best sellers. We also have some cds and other things people donate," said Lesley Wilson.

If you missed the sale, you still have time to stop by Sunday.

It's happening from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.