Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

TERRE HAUTE, IND (WTHI) - Historical letters from the 19th century will soon be available digitally for you to read.

The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University are working together to digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works. Mother Theodore traveled from France to Indiana in 1840. She kept journals and letters of that time. They provide insights into the culture and history of the era.

The sisters received more than $15,000 in grant money for the project. The works should be avaiIable by June through Indiana Memory and the Digital Public Library of America.