TERRE HAUTE, IND (WTHI) - Historical letters from the 19th century will soon be available digitally for you to read.
The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University are working together to digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works. Mother Theodore traveled from France to Indiana in 1840. She kept journals and letters of that time. They provide insights into the culture and history of the era.
The sisters received more than $15,000 in grant money for the project. The works should be avaiIable by June through Indiana Memory and the Digital Public Library of America.
Related Content
- Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works
- Sisters of Providence hold Winter Solstice celebration
- Sisters of Providence host annual Easter brunch
- Sisters of Providence hosts Mother's Day brunch
- Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist
- Volunteer program helps both teens and the Sisters of Providence
- SMWC announce campus expansion through land purchase from Sisters of Providence
- Christians celebrate All Saints Day
- Illinois lawmakers form subcommittee for digital currency
- Finding love in the digital age
Scroll for more content...