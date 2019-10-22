VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked a special day in history for The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
It's Foundation Day.
A special mass was held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
The Sisters use this day to recognize their heritage and celebrate the day Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and her five companions set foot on Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Within a year, Saint Mother Theodore opened an academy, known today as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The Sisters say it's important to never forget where it all started.
"It's always important I think to remember your roots. It inspires you for the future. It strengthens your own faith," Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said.
Also, over on the college campus, volunteers celebrated by participating in a variety of on-campus service projects.
Related Content
- Sisters of Providence celebrate Foundation Day
- Sisters of Providence hold Winter Solstice celebration
- Sisters of Providence hosts Mother's Day brunch
- Sisters of Providence host annual Easter brunch
- Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist
- Volunteer program helps both teens and the Sisters of Providence
- Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works
- Sisters of Providence release statement condemning federal executions
- Sisters of Providence host prayer circle to support immigrant families
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day