Sinus Infections vs COVID-19 its hard to tell the difference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A major challenge during the pandemic is knowing the difference between covid-19 and the flu.

Contact tracing revealed some covid-19 patients thought they had a sinus infection.

Vigo County Health leaders say the virus is hard to diagnose on your own.

That's why it's important to reach out to your physician if you have questions.

"Really the symptoms of COVID-19 can be so similar you can't just go by your symptoms and assume you have a sinus infection. You really need to go to the doctor."



If you're gathering with people outside your home officials remind you to mask up, social distance, wash your hands often, and stay home if you're sick.