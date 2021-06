TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sinkhole has formed in Terre Haute, and our crew found police blocking the intersection.

On Monday afternoon, News 10 heard scanner reports of a sinkhole on 4th Street and 6th Avenue. That's just a few blocks away from Union Hospital.

According to scanner reports, the sinkhole is about three feet wide and around five feet deep.

At this point, officials have not given us an estimated repair timeline.