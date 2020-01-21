Sinkhole forces closure of eastern Vigo County bridge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an important Vigo County traffic note to pass along.
The bridge at the intersection of Eppert Street and Bluejay Road is closed. That's in the eastern part of the county.
Crews closed the bridge sinkhole opened. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
We haven't received word on when the bridge will reopen.
