CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

Illinois State Police says 33-year-old Timothy Allison was driving on Illinois Route 121 near County Road 775 North when he ran off the road.

Police believe Allison over-corrected, crossed both lanes, and drove off of the other side of the road.

He hit a tree and a parked vehicle outside of a home.

Police say Allison died at the scene.