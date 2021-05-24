Single-vehicle crash ends with Vincennes woman in critical condition

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Vincennes left one woman critically injured.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday night around 7:30 on State Road 61 near Mt. Zion Road in Knox County.

According to Indiana State Police, 55-year-old Paula Kordes was driving, when for an unknown reason, her car left the road. That's when she hit a ditch, and her car overturned.

Kordes was taken to a Vincennes hospital but then later airlifted to a hospital in Evansville.

Police say she is in critical condition.