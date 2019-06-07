Single vehicle Martin County crash takes the life of Sullivan County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Martin County.

The crash, involving a semi happened on Tuesday evening on Windom Road.

Police say 28-year-old Dalton Sutt, of Carlisle, was driving southbound when he was ejected from the truck. The semi continued into a wooded tree lining.

Sutt was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of the crash is unclear