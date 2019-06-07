MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Martin County.
The crash, involving a semi happened on Tuesday evening on Windom Road.
Police say 28-year-old Dalton Sutt, of Carlisle, was driving southbound when he was ejected from the truck. The semi continued into a wooded tree lining.
Sutt was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The exact cause of the crash is unclear
Related Content
- Single vehicle Martin County crash takes the life of Sullivan County man
- Martin County man killed in crash
- Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash
- One person airlifted after single-vehicle Parke County crash
- Cumberland County woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
Scroll for more content...