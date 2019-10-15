Single bid for former International Paper property involves a possible music venue

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans for a new music venue could be in the works for Vigo County.

On Tuesday morning, county commissioners opened the single bid for the former International Paper property.

That bid was from Tim Drake.

LINK | FAMILY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO TURN PART OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER SITE INTO MUSIC VENUE

Nearly a year ago, News 10 met with him. Drake told us he hopes to create an outdoor concert and event space.

From past reports, he planned to call it 'The Mill.'

Commissioners say it's a good start with room for other possibilities. Drake's request will go to the county attorney for review.