Singer and pianist Tony DeSare to take part in Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra opening performance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy some entertainment this weekend all while getting some fresh air.

Singer and pianist Tony DeSare is performing. It's part of the opening concert of the new Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra season.

DeSare is an accomplished, award-winning, composer. He has three top 10 Billboard jazz albums.

He works mostly in the classic pop genre. Organizers are excited about his performance.

"Tony is like the perfect mix between Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble. He has impeccable piano skills," Samantha Johnson-Harris, from the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra told us.

The performance takes place on Sunday at 5:30 pm at the Fairbanks Park Amphitheater.

You can buy tickets here. Tickets are online through Sunday. You can not buy tickets at the event.