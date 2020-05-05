Silver Birch residents see their families, from a safe distance in car parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents at the Silver Birch assisted living facility tearfully reunited with friends and family on Tuesday morning - all while keeping a safe social distance.

Loved ones of residents in the facility drove by in a car parade. They were honking, waving, and holding up signs.

"They are having kind of a rough time with it, because not being able to touch, hug, and be able to actually talk to their family," Billie Schulze, the director of nursing said.