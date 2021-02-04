Silver Birch receives first round of COVID vaccine doses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - About 60 residents, at Silver Birch of Terre Haute, now have their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Groups of 4-5 got their shot Thursday morning.

They'll return in 28 days for a second round.

Meanwhile, Silver Birch has maintained a COVID-free facility.

They say the vaccines give a peace of mind for residents and their families.

"The families reach out to me by phone and by email," said Nursing Director Billie Schulze, "They were very excited to get mom, dad, loved one to get this. They're very relieved it's going to happen."

Silver Birch plans to keep following state guidelines until all vaccines are distributed.

Schulze says they're not expecting any changes until after the second dose.