Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar about VA Aid and Assistance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An assisted living facility is doing its part to help local veterans.

Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar on Thursday.

It focused on financial assistance for war time veterans and their spouses. Veterans did not have to serve in the war, just during war time eras.

Silver Birch works with a program called Veterans Financial to make this possible.

“If we can’t help them on the state side, through the state, this is another option for us to find a way for these folks to take advantage of the care we provide in our community,” Josh Thome said.

To learn more about Veterans Financial, you can contact Thomes at Silver Birch at (812) 237-0123. Information about Veterans Financial can be found here.