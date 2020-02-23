Silver Alert still in place for missing Indiana man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Statewide Silver Alert is still in place after an elderly man disappeared Friday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 81-year-old Lester Burbrink was last seen in Columbus, Indiana. Burbrink is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray or brown jacket, dark hat and driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna van with Indiana license plate RMY591.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lester Burbrink, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.