Silver Alert issued for two northern Indiana teens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in northern Indiana have issued a Silver Alert for two missing teenagers.

The Mishawaka Police Department says they are looking for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee.

Davis is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans.

Taulbee white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blond hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

The pair were last seen on Tuesday, September 28 just before 5 pm.

Police said they are believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

If you see Lilli and Ashley, call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.