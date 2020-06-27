Missing teen and boyfriend found

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) –The Sullivan County sheriff said 16-year-old Ana Pinkston and 21-year-old Collin Kelty have been found.

A silver alert was issued for the pair after they were the last seen in Farmersburg Friday.

Police said they thought the couple may have left the Sullivan - Vigo county area and that turned out to be true.

Investigators found them traveling on route 1 in Clark County, Illinois.

Police said Pinkston was not hurt.

Kelty was taken into custody for violation of a no-contact order and is awaiting extradition back to Sullivan County.