Silver Alert issued for missing hunter

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert to help find a missing hunter. 66 year old Charles Egner of Florida hunted in some woods north of Martinsville on Wednesday afternoon. He has not been seen since.

Egner has dementia, which likely prompted the Silver Alert.

Egner is a white male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 240 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen in the area of 5760 E. 1700th Road north of Martinsville. Police believe he doesn't have a phone on him.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 217-826-6393.