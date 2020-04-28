Silver Alert issued for missing Vermillion County woman

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Vermillion County woman.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 64-year-old Deborah Pierson, from Universal.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighing 101 pounds. Pierson has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, April 28 wearing white pajamas, with a pickle pattern and capri pants.
She is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.
