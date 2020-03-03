Silver Alert issued for missing Putnam County teen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Putnam County teen.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Paris Christine Stabler-Day.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue or black leggings, and white leggings. She has braces on her teeth.
She was last seen on Monday in Camby, Indiana around 2:30 a.m.
Police believe she may be in danger and need medical assistance. If you have any information on her location call 911 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 765-653-5115.
