Silver Alert issued for missing Owen County man

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Owen County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Indiana State Police says Elbert Wayne Vanarsdale, of Coal City, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30.

Vanarsdale is 73-years-old. He is described as 5'10 weighing 189 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a flannel shirt.

He was driving a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with an Indiana license plate of D228SA.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you think you've seen him call 911 or Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.