Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for a missing Cambridge City, Indiana woman.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for 76-year-old Rhea Joyce Cash.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating her disappearance. They say Cash was last scene Saturday morning in Cambridge City, Indiana. That's a city east of Indianapolis. Police say they think she may be in extreme danger and need medical help.

Cash is a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pajamas.

If you have any information on Rhea Joyce Cash, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.