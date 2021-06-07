Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana teen

ELKHART, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Elkhart County, Indiana, have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenage girl. Elkhart County is around 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Sydney Ray Gunter.

Gunter is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas. Police believe she is in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate TY2975.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on her location, call the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.