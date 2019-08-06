Silver Alert issued for missing Daviess County man, could be in extreme danger

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a Daviess County man.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the disappearance of 72-year-old Daniel Grannan, of Washington.
He is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds.
He has gray hair with brown eyes, a tattoo of a heart on is upper right arm, and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.
He was last seen on Saturday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information, call the Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 812-254-1060 or call 911.
