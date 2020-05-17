Silver Alert issued for Indiana teen

ST. PAUL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Indiana teen.

16-year-old Olivia Sherfield was last seen in St. Paul, Indiana on Sunday. Sherfield was getting into a small black single cab truck with "SPORT" written on back window. She was wearing white washed blue jeans and long sleeve white shirt.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is investigating her disappearance. Olivia is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Olivia Sherfield, contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.