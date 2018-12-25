HAMMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - Authorities issued a Silver Alert Christmas Day.
The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Romulo Najera.
He is an 81 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage hat, white button up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Romulo is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 158 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at 9:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Romulo Najera, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
Related Content
- Silver Alert issued for Hammond, Indiana man
- Indiana Silver Alert Declared
- Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- LOCATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man
- Silver Alert canceled for missing Elwood, Indiana man
- SILVER ALERT Cancelled for 63-year-old Indiana man
- Silver Alert cancelled for missing Linton man
Scroll for more content...