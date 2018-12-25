Silver Alert issued for Hammond, Indiana man

HAMMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - Authorities issued a Silver Alert Christmas Day.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Romulo Najera.

He is an 81 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage hat, white button up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Romulo is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 158 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at 9:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Romulo Najera, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.