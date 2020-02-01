FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are searching for a man who may be in danger and in need of medical help.
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued out of Fountain County, Indiana. The sheriff’s office is looking for 32-year-old Travis Kochell.
Kochell was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas shoes. He may be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana plate XWB390.
Kochell was last seen Friday morning in Hillsboro.
If you have any information on Travis Kochell, you are asked to contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.
Related Content
- Silver Alert issued for Fountain County man
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
- Indiana Silver Alert Declared
- LOCATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man
- Silver Alert cancelled for missing Linton man
- Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Mishawaka man
- Silver Alert canceled for Hammond, Indiana man
Scroll for more content...