Silver Alert issued for Fountain County man

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are searching for a man who may be in danger and in need of medical help.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued out of Fountain County, Indiana. The sheriff’s office is looking for 32-year-old Travis Kochell.

Kochell was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas shoes. He may be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana plate XWB390.

Kochell was last seen Friday morning in Hillsboro.

If you have any information on Travis Kochell, you are asked to contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.